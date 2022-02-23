Atari announces Tempest 4000 for Nintendo Switch

Here comes the confirmation of a new title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. Is about Atari Tempest 4000.

What’s new from Atari

According to what was shared, the title will be available next March 22 2022 in the console eShop. We leave you with its premise and its trailer:

In Tempest 4000, players once again face terrifying electrical death as they take control of the Claw, a powerful spaceship equipped to destroy deadly creatures and other obstructions with rapid-fire shots in vibrating geometric prisms. With three game modes to choose from and 100 levels to conquer, players must eliminate all enemies as quickly as possible to survive and achieve that coveted spot at the top of the leaderboards.

