Atari celebrates 50 years by creating (sadly) NFT lootboxes

If you thought that NFTs were absolute evil, know that Atari has created perhaps something even worse: a celebratory loot box that is an NFT.

And perhaps what’s even worse is that there is already an acronym for this kind of non-object: GFT. Where the G stands for Gift or gift. And in fact these NFTs will be purchased but those who decide to participate in the party organized by the historic video game developer will not know exactly what they bought until a kind of countdown reaches zero.

The company, this must be given to him as a virtue, hasn’t played new games for a long time and yet continues to find each other everywhere and probably with this story of the NFT model egg model Kinder will give another jolt to the world of video games.

Atari creates lootbox NFT, what will be the next step?

NFTs are just the new fashion of the moment and despite many artists And creative are trying to find their way in this new market (there is no way to call it any other way) there are those like for example Keanu Reeves have quite clear ideas about how much according to him this kind of digital objects is actually a joke.

There is absolutely no way to predict what the future will be like in a few years’ time, if for example the cryptocurrencies it will burst or if in the end the NFT system will lead us to innovations also for example in the management of personal data, perhaps increasing the security of banking transactions or of the login on the Social Security site.

What we do know is that Atari’s NFT lootboxes will be up in the meantime blockchain signed Ethereum and that the lootbox system could even reward two lucky (?) participants in this kind of raffle with a GFT defined as “epic”. It will also be necessary to see how the cryptocurrency market will recover as after reaching stellar values, all the major digital currencies have plummeted, erasing thousands of dollars in earnings in a few minutes due to uncertainties that are anything but digital.

Atari has been and apparently continues to be one of the most influential companies in video games despite many, and partly us too, think that the spirit of the original has been lost a couple of decades ago. We don’t like NFTs for a variety of reasons, starting with consumption huge of environmental resources, but there is someone who thinks that tomorrow everything will be like this: immaterial and with only a QR code to tell you whether or not you own an object, a bit like the credit card that unfortunately has taught many, and in the most economic way painful as possible, what it means to spend money that is not seen.