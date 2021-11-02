Ateliersi stages “Lea Melandri’s map of the heart” Events in Ravenna

When, in the mid-1980s, the teenage weekly “Girl in” entrusted Lea Melandri, one of the roaring figures of Italian feminism, with a correspondence column in which she opened a confrontation with female readers, a first social network. At the Teatro Socjale in Piangipane, the Bolognese Ateliersi arrive on Saturday 6 November at 9 pm to take us on an emotional journey through those letters, restoring the scenic temperature of the letters with this work. By intertwining the urgencies and daring of the time with the present resonances, the company rises to a timeless writing, which affects deeply and raises upwards. Lea Melandri will be present at the show and immediately after the end of the show she will take the stage to greet the audience and give a brief speech. Tickets: 10-12 euros.

Where do Duran Duran and Jean-Luc Godard meet, the endocrinologist’s advice and Il diavolo in corpo, Siouxsie, tarot cards and a very young Meryl Streep? In the many issues of “Girl In”, the weekly for teenagers of the ’80s, among whose pages the image of a society in complete transformation is captured. A magazine that, at the end of the twentieth century, made the disruptive choice to entrust Lea Melandri, a leading figure of feminism and the non-authoritarian movement, with a correspondence column, which she calls Inquietudini and which gives her the opportunity to invent a new device: it does not respond directly to the writer, but opens up to confrontation with psychoanalytic, poetic and literary stimuli by relating the different voices and thus creating a first social network between girls and boys who converse through his column. Following the “scandalous inversion between individual and culture” pursued by Lea, Fiorenza Menni and Andrea Mochi Sismondi lead an emotional journey through those letters intertwining the adolescent urgencies of the time, the present resonances, the auditory daring of Mauro Sommavilla and Vincenzo Scorza and the vibrations by Simon Le Bon in the splendid voice of Francesca Pizzo.