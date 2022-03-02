Atento Mexico: Betis announces the future of Andrés Guardado

The player born in Mexico would be linked for much longer with the Betis team in Spain

The level of confidence that Andrés Guardado has in Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis has revolutionized the way it is played in the Spanish League and in the Europa League, thanks to all his grit and the football he has shown in both competitions .

So much so, that at the national level, they are in third place in the competition while they advanced to the eighth in the international tournament. In addition, Guardado has become one of the most key components for this to happen in the Seville team.

As a result, the Verdiblanco team would be considering renewing the Azteca’s contract, thus making it very clear that they want to have a future together within the Spanish tournament and of course, internationally within one of the UEFA competitions.

Let us remember that the Mexican was one of the scorers in the match between Betis and Zenit in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. In addition to this, he also took care of the defensive part as well as the offensive part.

“Andrés is deserving it, he is one of the players who is playing the most regularly and for many minutes, just look at the statistics”, Antonio Cordón told Diario Récord.