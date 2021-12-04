Athens, Pope Francis blocked by Orthodox priest: You are a heretic. Moved away

Pope Francis was blocked and verbally assaulted by an Orthodox priest during his visit to Athens. The religious accused Pope Bergoglio of “being a heretic”. The man was turned away by the security forces.

Pope Francis was blocked and apostrophized by a Greek Orthodox priest shortly before his entry into the Archdiocese of Athens where he was supposed to meet the archbishop of all Greece Ieronymos II. The man was immediately removed by the police. The video of the episode was released by the Greek media and shows the man screaming in Greek at the Pope. “You are a heretic” the Greek Orthodox priest would have said before being expelled by the security forces, fortunately without further disturbances. The Pope continued on the timetable indicated by privately meeting the archbishop at the Orthodox Archbishopric and then attending with the Athenian religious in front of their respective followers in the “Throne Room”.

The head of the Holy See had landed in Athens in the late morning after another alarming episode which occurred yesterday, Friday, December 3 in Cyprus. The security forces have in fact stopped and removed a man armed with a knife who tried to enter the stadium where Pope Francis’ mass was scheduled. The 43-year-old man was quickly tackled and arrested. It is not yet known the motive or with what intentions the arrested person tried to break into the stadium. No details of his identity were disclosed. Outside the stadium also several banners against Pope Bergoglio. The posters carried the slogan: “The Pope is an unwelcome person”.

Today, despite the episode, Pope Francis nevertheless met Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the President of the Hellenic Republic Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou immediately after his arrival for the welcome ceremony. Then the appointment also scheduled with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.