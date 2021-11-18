Athens ready to “barter” to get the marble of the Parthenon- Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito

Johnson rebounds: the British Museum decides

From our correspondent

LONDON – The most precious treasures kept in Athens in exchange for the Parthenon Marbles: this is what the Greek government has come to propose, in order to get back the statues stolen from the Acropolis at the beginning of the nineteenth century by Lord Elgin and so far exhibited at the British Museum in London.

The idea of ​​bartering emerged on the sidelines of the meeting, on Tuesday, between Boris Johnson and the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Athens would be willing to grant, with a long-term loan, even the mythical Mask of Agamemnon, the centerpiece of the treasure of Mycenae, as well as the Chronicle of Cape Artemisius, one of the few surviving bronze statues of the classical era, representing Zeus or Poseidon: all masterpieces placed in the Archaeological Museum of the Hellenic capital.

This is the last attempt to obtain the return of the Parthenon Marbles, that the Greeks have been claiming for decades. The statues, which adorned the pediment and the frieze of the temple on the Acropolis, were taken away by Lord Elgin, British ambassador two centuries ago to the Ottoman Empire, which then ruled Greece: London has always maintained that it was a purchase legal, but Athens, as Mitsotakis has reiterated even now, believes that they were “stolen” and that there are no authentic documents to support the British claims.

The curious thing is that Johnson had dealt with the matter from his Oxford student years. As president of the Oxford Union, the student debating society of the famous university, Boris organized a confrontation entitled “The Marbles must be returned to Athens”, where actress Melina Mercouri, at the time Minister of Greek Culture, was invited to participate: if then Johnson himself wrote an article for the university magazine where he claimed the exact opposite.

“I think the approach according to which the Marbles belong to the British Museum is slightly anachronisticMitsotakis claimed on British TV, saying he was ready to “offer the British Museum objects and treasures that have never left Greece”, as long as the statues of the Parthenon return to the Acropolis “forever”. “Our request does not come like a bolt from the blue – explained the Greek premier -. We will continue to pursue our reasons with the British public for the reunification of the Marbles in the Acropolis Museum: we will do everything to achieve the goal ».

In the meeting on Tuesday, however, Johnson rejected the requests of his Greek colleague with a rubber wall: while acknowledging ‘the strength of the sentiments of the Greek people’, Downing Street’s position is that the matter is not the responsibility of the British government, but the British Museum itself must decide.

In London they have always maintained that the statues of the Parthenon were in a state of complete abandonment in the nineteenth century and they were essentially saved from destruction by Lord Elgin: while now exhibit them at the British Museum instead of in Athens it makes them accessible to a much wider audience.

But the Greek request is now part of the wider campaign for the return to the countries of origin of the treasures stolen in colonial times: it is a movement that draws strength from the critical reinterpretation of Western history, very strong in Anglo-Saxon countries. Several governments have agreed, for example, to repatriate the Benin Bronzes, among the greatest examples of African art that were plundered at the end of the nineteenth century by the British and then dispersed in various museums: but even in this case the British Museum has so far opposed a clear refusal.