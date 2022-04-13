Athlean-X’s best and worst back exercises

The Athlean-X trainer and the best and worst exercises for your back

After the best and worst exercises for chest, shoulders and abs, Athlean-X strength coach Jeff Cavaliere takes us through the best and worst exercises for the back, with progressive overload and subsequent muscle hypertrophy as the foundation.

Cavaliere begins the grouping of the worst lateral movements with the one-arm dumbbell row: noting that lifting one knee off the bench creates asymmetric tension and risk of injury. The next step is the behind-the-neck variation of the lat pulldown, which forces the shoulder to internally rotate, which combined with that lift can lead to impingement issues.

He then moves on to exercises that are slightly better, but have limitations, including rowing. “If your core is weak, you won’t be able to lift much weight with this exercise,” says Cavaliere. Surprisingly, it also includes the deadlift in this category: while this basic compound lift requires lat engagement to be recruited, it doesn’t offer enough opportunities for hypertrophy in those muscles. The Pendlay rower is best equipped to target the lats, but Cavaliere cautions against trying this one if you have any sort of lower-body instability or mobility issues.

Cavaliere starts the best exercises with the single-arm dumbbell tripod row, which solves some of the problems of the single-arm row. “All we have to do is lift that knee off the bench and get into this position with one hand stabilizing our upper body,” he says. Also in this category is the straight-arm pushdown, which is aptly named: any bend in the elbow will end up recruiting the triceps into the movement, so beware. Completing this category is the seated cable row, which Cavaliere recommends doing with a V-handle.

The best exercises for your lats

And it goes on. Cavaliere suggests the Meadows row, named for John Meadows, as a way to move the elbow through space without putting pressure on the shoulder. He also lists the single arm high cable rowing here, although he acknowledges that it uses machinery that is not accessible to everyone. “The wraparound ability of the lats is built into this exercise,” he says.

While the BTN lateral pulldown received the worst rating, Cavaliere rates the traditional version of this exercise highly, crediting it with a “mechanical advantage” that allows him to pull more weight, more safely. The final “almost best” exercise is the dead row, which features a greater eccentric contraction. “It’s a great athletic workout,” says Cavaliere. “It’s an explosive move, and dare I say, fun too.”

The “best of the best” ranking consists of just two exercises: the barbell row and the weighted pullup. “The barbell row gives you the option to max out your lats without losing sight of safety,” says Cavaliere. “The weighted pull-up gives you the opportunity to add more weight, if possible, so you can overload the exercise… The accessibility of the exercise is much greater than having access to a pull-down machine.” How to do 17 perfect pull-ups.

