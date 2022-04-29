Exathlon: Athlete announces that he lost his parents in mishap | INSTAGRAM

This athlete participating in one of the most popular programs in Aztec TVExathlon, is found mourninga very difficult moment in his life that he did not expect at all and that he even has a hard time believing.

Is about Adrian Medranothe famous skydiver who participated in Exathlon Titans vs Heroescommunicating through a written shared on your networks social officers, accompanied by a few Photographs in which he appears accompanied by His parents.

Unfortunately both lost their lives, so I can’t help but write everything I felt and thought in these difficult times.

“With a broken heart I give you the saddest news of my life, just a few days ago my parents They lost their lives in a traffic accident, caused by a reckless driver. Sometimes I still don’t believe it,” she began.

expressing your feeling He wrote: “Although it hurts me a lot, I know that they are now with God, and that life has very strange ways of teaching us, I know that over time I will understand many things, and know other purposes that there are for me, because their mission was accomplished and God called them.

There is no doubt that they marked him out to be who he is today: “I also report it to publicly thank all that my parents were for me, my pillars, my example, those who taught me to earn things, and drive to get where I have arrived”.

Adrián Medrano shared the difficult moment with moving words.



We will continue to share the moving text with you: “I dedicate all my triumphs and defeats to you, because you also learn and grow from them, just as I will have to learn and grow a lot from this unfortunate loss.

“I miss you and will miss you every day of my life and I will keep you alive in my heart. I swear that I will continue to do my best, being strong and a good person as they taught me, so that they continue to be proud of me, from heaven. Always remembering his “YOU CAN!” Rest in peace. I love you!” she concluded.

We cannot imagine how bad it is happening to him, however, we wish him early resignation and that his parents rest in peace, unfortunately life is full of unexpected and sometimes very painful moments like this event.