Athletics, Italy wins gold at the World Relays! The 4 × 100 of Jacobs and Tortu triumphs at the World Relay Championships, South Africa disqualified

Another triumph for Italy arrives with the men’s 4 × 100. After conquering the gold medal at the 2020 Toyo Olympicsin fact, the Azzurri can also celebrate the triumph at the World Relays 2021, the so-called World Relay Championships which took place on 1-2 May in Chorzow (Poland).

On that occasion the quartet finished in second position with a time of 39.21 behind South Africa (38.71), but Thando Dlodlo tested positive in a doping control: at the National Championships last April, traces of testosterone and related compounds were found in his samples, therefore a retroactive disqualification of two and a half years.

South Africa thus loses the gold medal, which ends up in the hands of Italy.

Another luxury seal for Marcell Jacobs, Filippo Tortu and Eseosa Desaluwho three months after that race would then have made the leap at the Games together with Lorenzo Patta (in Poland he competed instead Davide Manenti). Japan climbs to the second step of the podium (virtual), while the bronze ends at the neck of Denmark. No other formations qualified for the World Relays: Brazil and Ghana had been disqualified for infractions on the track, the Netherlands and Germany had not taken the baton to the finish.

Marcell Jacobs, the first “fake” and the curse of Belgrade. Now the World Cup, time is needed

Curiously, even at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where Italy won the gold medal on the track, there was a disqualification for doping: that of Great Britain, second by only one cent after finishing behind the Azzurri.

Photo: Lapresse