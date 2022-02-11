Athletics, Jacobs at the Orlen Cup in Lodz: the race on Sky Sport 24

All in one hour: at 19 the batteries, at 19.55 the final. Tonight in Lodz, Poland, e live on Sky Sport 24continues the journey of Marcell Jacobs in the indoor 60sfor the first time as an Olympic champion against an American sprinter: Mike Rodgers. L’blue king of Tokyo of the 100 and 4×100 goes on track seven days after its debut in Berlin with a time of 6.51, and at Orlen Cup faces the 36-year-old sprinter who in his career was silver of the 60 at the Doha Indoor World Championships in 2010, in the same city where he triumphed with the relay at the 2019 World Championships.

The duel of twelve months ago is repeated at the Atlas Arena, albeit with reversed power relations: on that occasion Jacobs was second with 6.53, beaten by Rodgers by a cent. This season, the US sprinter started from 6.63 in Houston, while the blue of the Fiamme Oro has already reached four cents from his Italian record of 6.47 achieved last year in the final won at the Euroindoor in Torun.

The 60-meter cast also includes another blue that arouses interest in perspective: the 22-year-old from the Fiamme Gialle Chituru Ali, already at the standard for the Indoor World Cup in Belgrade with the recent personal best of 6.61 in Ancona. Among the members there is a specialist of 60 like the Slovak Jan Volkobronze last year in Torun and champion of Europe two years earlier in Glasgow, in addition to the Czech Jan Velebato the British Eugene Amo-Dadzie just dropped to 6.60, and a lot of Poland: Przemyslaw Slowikowski the strongest.