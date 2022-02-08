Athletics, Jacobs awarded: “Tortu? We push each other”

The recognition in Rome for the 100 and 4X100 Olympic champion: “I missed the races”

He is the sportsman of the year. “I didn’t expect it.” “How could you not expect it?”. Marcell Jacobs receives the prize from the Foreign Press and immediately begins with a sketch with the journalists who elected him by an overwhelming majority (to Federica Pellegrini his lifetime achievement award, to Zlatan Ibrahimovic the one for the foreigner working in Italy). The Olympic champion says it was hard to go through these months without competitions, “I missed them”.

to tie – Then confirms the rich indoor program: Friday in Losa, in Poland, then on the 17th in France in Lievin, then the Italian championships in Ancona and then perhaps try the track of the World Championships in Belgrade in a meeting on March 7th. “In Belgrade I competed in the long distance at the indoor European Championships and it didn’t go too well. But now I’m another athlete, I can’t wait to go back. Of course I will have to get out of my comfort zone, usually I go strong from 60 onwards. “.

i 200 and tortu – They ask him about the 45 and a half steps with which he runs the 100 meters. “I’ve never counted them, you have to ask my coach Paolo Camossi”. And the 200 meters? “We will do a couple at the start of the outdoor season.” And the rivalry with Tortu? “It has always been positive, each one pushed the other.” If he drops below 20 seconds … “I’ll have to do it too.” But isn’t it possible to imagine a double date at the Eugene World Cup this summer? Coach Camossi says clearly that he doesn’t really talk about it. Rather, there is a long-term project on the possible 100-200 pairing: the European Championships in Rome. Finally Bolt, but yes Usain and the challenge (to steal the flag) launched by Marcell. “He still hasn’t answered me.”

