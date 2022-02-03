Athletics: Jacobs starts again from Berlin, ‘supercharged’ – Sport

The wait is over: Friday, 18.15 heats, 19.35 the eventual final. The 100 and 4×100 Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs is ready to whiz on the Berlin track, in the first race after the exciting triumphs in Tokyo last August. The blue sprinter opens his season in the 60 meters, at the Istaf Indoor, on the straight of the Mercedes Benz Arena.

“I can’t wait to get back to racing, I’m very happy – Jacobs’ words before leaving for Germany -. I chose Berlin for the first race of the year as I did in 2021, let’s try to retrace the stages of last season. I feel supercharged and I want to feel the adrenaline of the race. In the meantime, lately I see the final in Tokyo more often, because as the races approach, reliving those sensations charges me “.

Jacobs arrives at the appointment with the time trial after a period of training in Tenerife, together with his coach, and mentor, Paolo Camossi. “We have just returned from this month in the Canaries. We trained really well, the sensations are excellent – says the Olympian, Europe’s 100 record holder with 9.80 -. In the first two weeks we continued the work of the winter, then we I started to download and work on the brilliance. The climate was favorable, I was able to train in the best way, without hassles, without problems “.

A double round awaits him immediately in Berlin, two close matches, in eighty minutes, to savor the adrenaline of the challenges on the track. “Better this way, in the first race you have to remove a bit of rust – comments Jacobs -, six months have passed since August. We need to compete as much as possible to get back to top form. This is why I will do four races in this month of February. , towards the Indoor World Championships in Belgrade: after Berlin, I will be on the 11th in Lodz in Poland, on the 17th in Lievin in France and then on February 26-27 at the Indoor Absolutes in Ancona. I would like to win the title of Italian champion again “.

In the next few hours the organizers of the German meeting will announce the complete picture of the participants in the 60 meters: already known the presence of the European indoor vice champion, the German Kevin Kranz. Last season, Jacobs started his triumphal ride from Berlin, with 6.56 in heats and 6.55 in the final (second place), the first step towards the continental title of Torun with the Italian record of 6.47, five cents from Dwain’s European record. Chambers.