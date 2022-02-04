Athletics, Jacobs wins on his debut on the 60 meters in Berlin

The 100 and 4×100 Olympic champion returns to the track for the first time in the indoor meeting and triumphs ahead of the Ivorian Cissé and the French Vicaut

What a sight, Marcell Jacobs! The Olympic champion returns to the competition after six months and is back in a great way. He wins the 60th of the Istaf meeting at the Marcedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, the Silver stage of the World Indoor Tour, in 6 ”51, just 4/100 from his Italian record set last March by winning the European Championships in Torun.

A year later – A year ago, on the same German track, he made his debut with a 6 ”55, a personal best at the time. It does much better, confirming a qualitative leap that is in fact. The blue, eighty minutes after a somewhat cumbersome 6 ”57 in the battery, has a splendid reaction to the shot (0” 139), then perhaps a minimum uncertainty, but when he turns on the turbo there is none for anyone. The acceleration is impressive, the action is relaxed, the final overwhelming: the best continental performance of the season immediately follows. The others end up very far away: the Ivorian Arthur Cissé, who twelve months ago, in this context, mocked him for 3/100, is 6 “60, the French Jimmy Vicaut 6” 61, the German Kevin Kranz 6 “66. See you next Friday, at the Polish meeting in Lodz. Welcome back, champion.

Good feelings – All the satisfaction of Jacobs after the race: “Not bad, I’m quite happy. I was sorry in the battery not having found good sensations, in the final it went much better. The goal was to get closer to 6”50, I succeeded. Now the important thing is to aim for the goals of the season, the next is the World Cup in March, we still have a month and a half of work, we hope to do good things. Jacobs? It’s the same as before, same desire to win and same determination , who sometimes even gets it on himself. Thanks to all the positive messages that have come to me, continue to support me that we will do great things “.

