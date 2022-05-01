Athletics. Olympic champions Parchment, Muhammad, Crouser shine at the Drake Relays

Olympic champions Dalilah Muhammad (400m hurdles), Hansle Parchment (110m hurdles) and Ryan Crouser (shot put) won their respective disciplines on Saturday April 30, 2022 at the Drake Relays, a competition taking place in Des Moines (Iowa). ) in preparation for the World Championships in July.

Muhammad, reigning world champion in the 400m hurdles, Olympic champion in 2016 and Olympic vice-champion last year, achieved the best world performance of the year, in 53 sec 88/100e, beating the Panamanian Gianna Woodruff of ‘a second. ” I felt good, Muhammad said. I just wanted to go out there and have a clean race and get the win. »

Fellow American Crouser, a two-time reigning Olympic champion and world record holder in the men’s shot put, won his specialty with a throw of 21.63m, with Italian Nick Ponzio coming second at 21.04m. The Jamaican Parchment, reigning Olympic champion in the 110m hurdles, won the event in 13 sec 47/100e.

“I am happy with this result”

American Jamal Britt finished second in 13 sec 53/100th and Barbadian Shane Braithwaite third in 13 sec 69/100th. “Technically it’s not great, but I came out injury free, that’s the most important thing,” Parchment said.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, the Brazilian Alison Dos Santos, third last year at the Tokyo Olympics, won in 48 sec 41/100th, the second best performance in the world this year. “I liked this race”, rejoiced Dos Santos. “I trained and prepared so well to run my best. I am happy with this result. »

In the women’s 100m hurdles, American Tia Jones took advantage of the fall of Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who hit the first hurdle and did not finish the race, to win in 12 sec 84/100e . Laura Galvan of Mexico, the 2019 Pan American Games 5,000m champion, won the women’s 1,500m in 4:09.82, ahead of reigning British 1,500m indoor champion Adelle Tracey, in 4:11.09.

American Chris Nilsen, second at the Tokyo Olympics, won the men’s pole vault at 5.60m after missing fewer tries than his compatriot Jake Wooten.

Finally, in the women’s high jump, reigning American champion Vashti Cunningham, third at the 2019 world championships, cleared 1.90m to win against American Rachel McCoy and Jamaican Kimberly Williamson, at 1.85m. m both.