Atlanta Braves sign closer Kenley Jansen to one season, $16 million

The Atlanta Braves have signed veteran Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract, the team announced Friday.

Jansen, 34, has spent his entire 12-year major league career with the Dodgers, helping the franchise win a World Series in 2020. He will now pitch for a Braves team that beat Los Angeles in the Series. National League Championship the following year.

The right-hander had a comeback season in 2021, generating his highest average fastball speed since 2017 and wielding a slice fastball that regained some of the rust he’d lost over the years. He finished the season with a 2.22 ERA and 38 saves.

Jansen has a 2.37 career ERA with 1,022 strikeouts and 350 saves. Only Chicago White Sox closer Craig Kimbrel (372) has more saves since Jansen’s debut in 2010.

To make room for Jansen on the 40-man roster, Atlanta placed right-hander Jay Jackson on the 60-day disabled list with a right-back strain.

ESPN’s Buster Olney contributed to this report.