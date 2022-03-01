‘Atlanta’ team suffered racist attack in London

The writing team of the series Atlanta He suffered racism during the filming of the third season in London, according to the digital media Insider.

«It was the first night there“said screenwriter Stephen Glover, brother of the protagonist and series creator, Donald Glover.

According to him, a group of drunk people approached the team when they were outside a bar. Stefani Robinson, co-writer of Atlantawas also the target of the racist attack.

Stephen said that one of the men in the group started saying that the show’s writers might rob the bar because “they all carry hammers«. The word “hammer” in English is revolver slang.

Stephen Glover continues with his story:

“Remember that all writers in Atlanta are black. So it makes reference to that we all have weapons and we can storm this place. We just ignore it.”

Robinson added:

“It was so offensive, but not offensive, that it took us five minutes to fully understand it. He got to a point where the innuendo didn’t happen to us, but he got specific and said, ‘You’re black, you went to jail and you do stuff like that.'”

According to Stephen, the incident occurred when they were talking to a woman they met on the street.

“She’s talking to us and a minute later the guy runs back down the street and grabs her shoulder saying, ‘Run.’ They’re going to rape you.” The girl said, “I’m sorry,” as she was led away. It was really bad. We just stood there and wondered what had happened.”

Both seasons of Atlanta are available for streaming on the Netflix and Star+ catalogues. The third year opens on March 24, 2022 in the United States. The series will come to an end in the fourth season.