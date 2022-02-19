Atlante soccer players collide with each other inside the area and the referee makes an unusual decision: “What a frightening thing”

2022-02-18
The Expansion League in Mexico is serving this season as an example of what should not happen in First Division soccer. What happened this Thursday in the Black Lions-Atlantean it’s unusual.
The unusual request of a Mexican referee to soccer players
The match that corresponded to date 8 had a play that quickly went viral on social networks due to the poor appreciation of the referees in charge of dispensing justice.
A ball inside the area caused two Atlante players to collide with each other when trying to shoot towards the goal, but before the defender Paul Bellon he cleared with his head to get out of danger and without making any contact.
But the fall of Ramiro Costa and Edson Departure it was enough for the whistling Allan Morales will make an incredible decision: award a penalty for the atlantean.
It should be remembered that in the Expansion League there is no VAR. the defender Paul Bellon He complained to the judge for having marked a penalty that never existed, because he never committed a foul on his rivals.
Several Mexican television arbitration analysts were quick to react after what happened at the Jalisco Stadium.
”What a horrible thing, two Atlante players collide, the defender of U de G does not make contact with the Atlante players and a penalty is awarded. Atlante wins one by zero, seeing is believing”, said the Mexican referee Philip Ramos Rizo on his Twitter account.
In the end, black lions managed to turn the score around in the last 20 minutes and beat the ‘Iron Colts’ 3-1.