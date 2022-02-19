Atlante soccer players collide with each other inside the area and the referee makes an unusual decision: “What a frightening thing”

2022-02-18

The Expansion League in Mexico is serving this season as an example of what should not happen in First Division soccer. What happened this Thursday in the Black Lions-Atlantean it’s unusual.

The unusual request of a Mexican referee to soccer players

The match that corresponded to date 8 had a play that quickly went viral on social networks due to the poor appreciation of the referees in charge of dispensing justice.

A ball inside the area caused two Atlante players to collide with each other when trying to shoot towards the goal, but before the defender Paul Bellon he cleared with his head to get out of danger and without making any contact.

But the fall of Ramiro Costa and Edson Departure it was enough for the whistling Allan Morales will make an incredible decision: award a penalty for the atlantean.

It should be remembered that in the Expansion League there is no VAR. the defender Paul Bellon He complained to the judge for having marked a penalty that never existed, because he never committed a foul on his rivals.