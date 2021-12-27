Business

Atlantia, a new salary model at the start: bonuses and shares for all employees

Atlantia launches a new remuneration model «for the full participation of employees in company challenges and results», extending to all workers «the variable incentive systems historically offered only to management».

This is what is reported in a press release from the holding company that specifies how “in this way, the remuneration of each employee will be structurally formed by four ordinary elements: salary, variable remuneration (linked to economic-financial, environmental and social objectives), share plans annual and supplementary welfare plans “.

The agreement with the trade unions

All this by virtue of “an agreement with all trade union organizations (Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Sla Cisal, Ugl Viabilità) which introduces a new model from 2022 aimed at increasing remuneration and reward opportunities for all employees, making them always more active and incisive protagonists of the general project of transformation of society “. In other words, «an organization characterized by the broad sharing of responsibilities and opportunities», the so-called “We Economy”.

In particular, “the adoption of all necessary measures to guarantee absolute wage equality, in particular, between genders” was decided. The agreement also establishes – subject to the approval of the shareholders’ meeting, on the proposal of the board of directors – the activation of an employee share plan which provides for the allocation of a recurring number of Atlantia shares, such as element of remuneration.

New smart working model

The model also intervenes on smart working: 3 days in presence and 2 days remotely, planned on a weekly basis. Smart working can be adopted with great flexibility between 8.00 and 20.00. To combine organizational needs with the workers’ right to rest and to reconcile life and work times, there are “disconnection times” – from 13.00 to 14.00 and from 20.00 to 8.00 – during which the employee is not required to ensure the connection, nor to carry out the work performance. In addition, during the working day, it will be possible to log out for another 3 hours. The company, in adopting the new model, will give priority to workers who live in conditions of particular need, whether temporary or permanent

