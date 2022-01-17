Atlantia, hit in Germany: a billion to Siemens for Yunex Traffic

Listen to the audio version of the article

Siemens has chosen the Benetton group for the company that deals with the management of traffic flows and urban mobility. The outlay will be 950 million, all “based on financial resources already available”, according to a note from Atlantia. Yunex Traffic, headquartered in Munich, is one of the most important global operators active in the innovative sector of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and Smart Mobility. Its infrastructures and platforms for managing traffic flows and urban mobility are used in over 600 cities and on 4 continents (Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania).

«With the entry of Yunex Traffic into our Group – declared the CEO of Atlantia Carlo Bertazzo – we will take a significant step forward in expanding our business. Infrastructure management – he continued – is now strongly connected to innovation and sustainable mobility. This is why we will work to activate industrial and development synergies between our assets and Yunex Traffic, with the aim of forming a highly competitive and pioneering Group of its kind, capable of synergistically managing infrastructures, services and technological innovation, to improve the travel experience “.