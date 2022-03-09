Atlas fan found a boy who gave him a Gallos shirt

Midtime Editorial

In the midst of the Dantesque scenes left by the brawl between Querétaro and Atlas fans at the Corregidora Stadium, also stories worthy of recognition were wovenone of which points directly to a child named Adolftoday qualified as “hero” and “guardian angel” for the person to whom he extended his hand in the midst of barbarism.

Martin Castellanos Villalobosa fan of the red and black team who traveled to the capital of Queretaro on Saturday, detailed on his social networks that It was the little boy who gave him a shirt from Querétaro so that he could leave the building with his girlfriendin addition to the fact that their parents accompanied them to their car to be able to leave.

For this reason, since Sunday afternoon, Martin took on the task of looking for his savioran objective that was achieved thanks to the good diffusion it achieved on social networks.

“I want this message to reach the hero boy who gave me his shirt seeing in our face the desperation to save our livesand their parents who were the ones who supported us until the last instance by taking us out of the stadium in their truck. There are no words to thank you for saving my life.“, wrote.

He was able to find it!

The story soon reached people who knew the little boy, which gave them both the chance to get in touchwhich was once again thanked by Martín, who wished to give the widest possible publicity to an unforgettable gesture.