Atlas: Los Rojinegros say “no” to the return of this footballer

The Atlas Red and Black They are going through one of their best moments historically after being crowned champions for the second time, 70 years after having won their first title and in this Clausura 2022 they have started with the right foot by remaining undefeated after 6 Days.

Thanks to the solidity that Grupo Orlegi grants, unlike other tournaments, Atlas has managed to maintain the base with which he won the championship and even they do not stop relating important names to the set red and black.

Precisely in this line, the president of the board of directors of Grupo Orlegi, Alejandro Irarragorri closed the doors in sports to Andrew Savedafter the captain of the Tricolor commented a few days ago that “It won’t be where they don’t want it to be.”

The leader even admitted that, although in the past there were negotiations to repatriate the “Little Prince”the same footballer declined the offer and currently, he is not a player that interests the squad red and black.

“The doors are open for anyone who wants to build, add or generate value. With Andrew I spoke personally in 2019 when we acquired the team, I invited him to play, we made an important offer and he declined because he had other personal and professional plans, today I don’t know what his situation is, but our moment is not here to consider that, we’ll see later”, Alejandro Irarragorri talked.

In earlier days, it had been the Andrew Saved the one who had acknowledged his intention to withdraw in Atlasbut he hinted at what Irarragorri confirms today: he is not part of the red and black team’s plans.

JL