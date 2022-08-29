Atlas: Simu Liu vs. Jennifer Lopez on Netflix



From superhero adversary of Jennifer Lopez, there is only one step for the Shang-Chi of Marvel Studios! According to Deadline, here’s Simu Liu who’s set to go bold in his first villain role playing the antagonist in the Netflix movie, Atlas.

Besides Liu, the film also casts Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Abraham Popoola (The Great) in key roles, while Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is writing the latest version of the screenplay based on the original version by Leo Sardarian. Brad Peyton (San Andreas, Rampage – Out of Control) is the director.

The film follows Atlas, a woman who fights for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined that the only way to end the war is to end humanity. To foil this AI, Atlas must work with the thing she fears most: another AI.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell produce Atlas via their Safehouse Pictures, alongside Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment, as well as Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina for Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter via Berlanti/Schechter Films. Mike McGrath will serve as executive producer of the feature with Courtney Baxter and Matt Schwartz as co-producers.

Since it became a future constitutive element in the future of the mcu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Liu diversified his future list of roles in different genres. Next summer, he will be able to show his talents as a comedian in the film Barbie by Warner Bros, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. It also has romantic drama One True Loves and Arthur the King with Mark Wahlberg in his schedule.



