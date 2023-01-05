Atlas: They break the silence in the Burrow! Rocha talks about the departure of Cocca

The departure of Diego Cocca was a hard blow for the Atlas red and blackWell, from one moment to the next they had to see their two-time champion coach on the bench of another Liga MX team.

Regarding this situation, captain Aldo Rocha spoke about his former coachwho he said he respected and accepted his decision to go to Tigres.

“The Cocca thing was his decision, we respect it. (Atlas) It is a mature team that accepted the decision and it was not in our hands and that is how it is. He decided to step aside and it’s over. We think of a new DT, but important things can be done with the work of Benjamín (Mora). There are no excuses to fight important things. We really want to keep making history.”he commented.

After Cocca’s departure to the Sultana del Norte, the one chosen by the red and black board to take the position of coach was the Mexican Benjamín Mora, who will have his first opportunity in Liga MX after his successful stint in Malaysian soccer.

Regarding this strategist, Rocha recognized the differences between Mora and Coccabut he appreciated the style of this pair of coaches and considered that with the rojinegros squad they will position themselves as a competitive team in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

“Actually they are two different types in personality. Cocca left a defensive base, but with Benjamin it is higher pressure, with ball possession being more aggressive. We like his game model and he has done it in a good way. It is motivating, we will have a competitive team”ended.

It will be this Saturday, January 7, when Atlas will play its first game of the tournament, this against Toluca on the field of the Jalisco Stadium.

