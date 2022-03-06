Atlas violence against Querétaro: “In a tweet or comment we generate violence and we don’t realize it,” said Juan Reynoso

Moments of terror were experienced last Saturday. And it is that fans of Atlas and the ‘White Roosters’ of the Queretaro staged a sorry fight at La Corregidora Stadium.

This brawl between fans of the Atlas and Queretaro has left, so far, more than 22 people injured and the suspension of day 9 of Mexican soccer. One of those who was no stranger to the situation of violence in Mexico was John ReynosoPeruvian technical director of Cruz Azul.

“My message is one of total reflection. Many may think that it is a sad day for world soccer, for Mexican soccer. Let’s not get confused. It is a sad day for the country,” he said of what happened in Queretaro. His statements came after the loss of his team 3-1 against Puebla.

Violence marches the day of Mexican soccer

In addition, he regretted that in the midst of a climate of violence in European territory due to what is happening between Russia and Ukraine, these types of events take place in Mexican lands.

“We have little social awareness of filming something and putting it on networks. They are the lives of human beings. We are at the gates of a possible war and we are thinking of harming others,” he said.

Likewise, the former DT of Universitario de Deportes, Melgar and Juan Aurich mentioned that “hopefully this marks us all because in a tweet or a comment we generate violence and we don’t realize it.”

At La Corregidora Stadium, anguished children, women and parents began to run towards the field so as not to be at risk in the midst of the various fights between the fans of the Queretaro and the Atlas.

Some people were left unconscious in the stands, with blood stains, and some of them were even stripped naked.

But despite the violent scenes, the State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC) of the state of Querétaro reported that it had no reports of deceased persons, and only confirmed that there are at least 22 injured, all men, of which nine were admitted to the hospital. Queretaro General Hospital.

OUR PODCASTS

What is “Fluron”?

In Israel, the first case of “Flurona” was detected, that is, a contagion of covid-19 and influenza at the same time. How does this occur and what is the level of severity? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains to us.