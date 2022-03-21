Atlas vs. Chivas (1-1): Goals | They find everything in the Clásico Tapatío!

Saint Julian! He appeared in the Classic Tapatio and prevented the defeat of Atlas before the Chivas and left the final 1-1 with which the two teams from Guadalajara distributed points in the Jalisco Stadium.

when it seemed that Chivas He took the victory, the Colombian dressed as a hero to give the current one a point Championon an afternoon where there was grit and controversy on the field.

So much so, that Quinones He exceeded his celebration by showing them the shirt of the Atlas and he was expelled to leave the Foxes with 9; the Sacred Flock he finished with 10 men.

no bars in the stands, the two teams had to win, but ended up splitting points.

Chivas He had a first time in which he did very little. distant shots of Alexis Vega and Jesus Angle It was what the rojiblanco team proposed.

Atlas searched and with his offensive duo and Julian Quinones and Julio Cesar Furch tried to create danger in the goal of Miguel Jimenez.

In fact the Colombian sent the first notice at minute 19 with a half-scissor shot that went over the top.

furch He responded with a taquito at 25′ that did not end well, and at 31′, Quinones he scored, but the goal was disallowed.

It was a long line Julius Caesar entered the area and the coffee grower ordered to save, but the referee, César Arturo Ramos together with the VAR, decided to annul it for a Julián’s apparent hand.

Atlas He kept trying and at 41′ Julián shot a cross in a play that smelled like a goal.

Before the half-time whistle, a brawl broke out over a play that started between Alexis Vega and Aldo Rochain the pushing each team was left with 10, as Miguel Ponce and Jairo Torres went to rest.

In the second half, Michel Leano rearranged, sent to the field to Jose Juan Maciaswho at 47′ made a long and deflected shot.

Camilo Vargas made a long clearance at 63′ that fell to Quinonesthe offensive athlete tried to score, but the defense of Chivas stopped him.

On the next play, Isaac Brizuela left in Macías, who put the ball to Robert Alvarado to make it 1-0 Chivas at 65′.

The goal was good for Chivas that he tried and at 75 ‘, Macías almost made the second to Camilo Vargaswhich ended up stopping him.

Atlas searched the final part and Jiménez saved a header to Quinones at 89′, who minutes later had his reward and at 91′ made the tie with the head.

It was a center of Anibal Chalabeat Antonio Briseño from above and pierced the red and white fence.

In his celebration I show him the shirt of the Atlas to the people of Chivas and was expelled, this mattered little, since he made it 1-1 and was applauded.