Atlas vs. Chivas | Best moments LIVE | Day 11 | Closure 2022

Full Time The Clásico Tapatío ends with a tie at one goal. The match had everything and in the end both took a point.

’90 Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooal from Atlas! Julián Quiñones rose into the air and with an extraordinary header put the tie on the scoreboard.

’79 The Chivas are saved! Julián Quiñones headed in the heart of the area, but Miguel Jiménez stretches out in an excellent way and avoids the equalizing goal.

’77 Camilo saves the Atlas! In a play identical to the one for the goal, Macías fired again and Camilo lay down to prevent the goal. This time no one finished off after the rejection of the Colombian.

’65 Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooal from Chivas! Macías took a powerful cross shot, Camilo made a great effort to reject the ball, but it fell totally alone to a Roberto Alvarado who only had to push it to the back of the net.

’62 Mier saves Chivas! An extraordinary clearance by Camilo left Quiñones alone, who entered the area, cut his right leg and when he took the shot, a providential sweep by Mier denied him the goal.

’51 Near Alexis Vega! Alexis tried a free kick, but the ball just passed Camilo Vargas’ frame.

Start the Second Time The ball is starting to roll again in Jalisco. Both teams play with ten.

End of the First Half With very hot spirits, César Ramos whistles the end of the first part. The referee being the protagonist.

’50 Red for Chivas and Atlas! Miguel Ponce is expelled after a fight between both teams. Jairo Torres de Atlas also to the showers. Alexis Vega started the brawl and only sees the preventive cardboard.

’45 7 minutes added For the time lost in reviewing the disallowed goal against Atlas, they add 7 minutes.

’41 Quiñones’ goal almost fell! A sensational long pass from Abella freed Quiñones who, inside the area, took a cross shot that just missed the post.

’36 Atlas disallowed goal Julián Quiñones had put the Rojinegros ahead, but the referee decided to annul the action because, in his opinion, the ball left the field of play.

This is what the Jalisco Stadium looks like! There are already 25 minutes of play and the match remains uneventful. View from the Zeus helicopter. COURTESY



’13 Furch misses it! A bad rejection by Pollo Briseño left the ball dead for Julio Furch to take a shot with the advantage that the red-and-white goalkeeper stayed halfway, but the ball went well over the top.

‘8 Alexis Vega tried the great goal! Alexis Vega moved on the edge of the area and took a right hand that looked for the angle of Camilo’s goal, but the ball did not close enough.

Atlas pays tribute to Tomás Boy Although it was just over a week ago, the Atlas board paid a heartfelt tribute to whoever was its technical director at various stages, Tomás Juan Boy Espinoza, first with a video and then with a truckload of applause. At the start of the match, the Jalisco Stadium had a poor entrance for a Clasico Tapatío, however as the minutes progressed, the entrance improved.

start the match The referee blows the whistle and the ball begins to roll on the field of the Jalisco Stadium. The Classic Tapatío is played!

Chivas Lineup Michel Leaño knows that a victory against the Rojinegros would give him an emotional injection for the closing of the tournament and today he commands this eleven:

Atlas Alignment Given the casualties due to injury, Diego Cocca moves his eleven, but not his unemployed tactical.

This is soccer! Atlas and Chivas fans live together healthy prior to the Clásico Tapatío.

The champion heads to the Stadium! La Fiel was present at the Rojinegros concentration hotel and wished their players the best before the Clásico Tapatío.