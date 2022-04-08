Atlas vs Necaxa: The Rojinegros beat the Rayos in a round night for Furch and Quiñones

They had to win as it was and in the end they succeeded. It ended up being a match Atlasbut the rojinegros managed to defeat 2-1 a team from Necaxa that offered more resistance than budgeted, this at the start of Day 13 of the Clausura 2022, played in the Jalisco Stadium.

After two games without a win, a draw against Guadalajara and a loss against Blue Crossthe champions returned to the path of victory thanks to the goals of the pair “JuJu”, Furch and Quiñones gave the victory to the team Diego Coca. With this result, the foxes they return momentarily to the direct Liguilla area with 22 points, waiting for the rest of the day.

The first half looked even, with arrivals at both goals, however Atlas He was more accurate and at minute 42 he gave joy to his fans thanks to a great header from the Argentine center forward, Julius Caesar Furch.

But Necaxa readjusted the complement and as soon as the second half started, they went with everything and managed to put a number on the house. At the minute, Rodrigo Aguirre matched the cards with a great goal, beating Camilo Vargas, who already has four games in a row receiving at least one annotation.

However, the foxes they did not sit idly by and with the push of their fans who made a poor entrance in the Colossus of the Calzada Independencia, it was that Julian Quinones he scored the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute, thanks to a great reception with his chest and a good definition, defeating the attempt to Luis Malagon for avoiding the fall of its frame.

This was the first of two consecutive games that will have Atlas as local, with the same schedule and in the same stadium, since next week they will face in the Jalisco to the Mazatlan gunboats, at the start of Matchday 17 of the Clausura 2022.

JL