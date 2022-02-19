Atlas will evaluate if they hire a reinforcement before the departure of Jairo Torres

the output of Jairo Torres to the Chicago Fire is a matter of timethe negotiations are advanced and that is why in Atlas they do not rule out bringing someone else.

Diego Cocca, coach of the Foxes, spoke about the imminent departure of the youth squad athletethe first of several that may be in the following tournaments after the red and black title.

“It is part of this growth and part of the evolution, becoming champion gives you a badge that puts you in a different placethe champion players are not the same as the non-champions, they are more sought after, more required and more so with a tournament start like the one we have”, said Cocca.

“It is part of evolution and growth. We will have to assess, together with the directive, everything that comes for the future and not lose sight of sportscontinue to have a competitive team, look for variants, look for options.

This will be the second loss of the monarch team, since Jesús Angulo was sold to the Tigres.

“We have to be smart to continue growing and remain competitive so that absences or changes are not felt. Jairo’s theme, nothing, we are aware that there is an offer, but the player is with usfor now we have him with us and he will be playing for Atlas”, he added.

Jairo will go to the Chicago Fire as a sale, the talks are very advanced and this Sunday he could say goodbye with the Atlas against Pumas.

“I respect the decisions of the players a lot, so surely he will make the best decision together with the club and it will be beneficial for all. It is part of the growth that players stand out and want them from other leagues or in Mexico from other teams. We will have to evaluate, if it goes, how to replace it, who to bringthe growth that we must have and understand that this is part of the growth”, he accepted.