Atlas would already have its second casualty defined for the 2022 Opening

The Red and Blacks of the Atlas would already have their second casualty defined for the next Opening Tournament 2022 of the MX Leaguesince Franco Troyansky will not continue on the campus at the end of this Clausura 2022.

According to information from the journalist Nahuel Ferreira, the Rojinegros would not make effective the purchase option put by Unión de Santa Fé for Troyansky, so the striker will return to the Argentine Super League for next season.

“It has been decided by #Atlas NOT TO EXECUTE the option to buy 2 million dollars for the transfer of striker Franco Troyansky and he will not continue in the club, in the month of June he will return to #Union de Santa Fé, it will depend on Munua if he will have it (or not) take into account, in #Workshops they made several inquiries for him.”

May 1, 2022

May 1, 2022





In two seasons with the Rojinegros jersey, Troyansky played a total of 20 games with Atlas between the league and the league, in which he could not score a goal and did not add any assists.

Accumulating a total of 505 minutes between Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022, and without standing out with the Rojinegros, extending Troyansky’s stay in Liga MX seemed practically impossible.

It should be remembered that the first loss of the Atlas Red and Black was that of Jairo Torres, after an agreement was reached with the Chicago Fire for the sale of the 21-year-old striker, who left the team at the end of the regular phase of Clausura 2022.