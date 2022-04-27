ATLAS4.0 wind turbine, the vertical mini-turbine for domestic power generation

Characteristic.

: 20 kilograms Number of blades : 3

: 3 Purpose: self-consumption.

Description.

Compact and streamlined design : improves efficiency and reduces energy costs.

: One of TESUP’s highly developed performance generators. Equipped with cooling fins, the composition of the generator body allows for the heating and cooling effect of the stator. Maintenance free sliding contact guarantees a good flow of current and, therefore, that the cable does not twist on the post.

guarantees a good flow of current and, therefore, that the cable does not twist on the post. The rotor disc contains a permanent magnet generator with N42 grade neodymium magnets with steel grooves inside.

A wax film protects the surfaces of the wind turbine and rotor blades from weather damage and increases the efficiency of the blades.

, approximately 30 minutes. The generator box close to the ground allows for easy maintenance. Warranty : 1 year.

: 1 year. Certified in accordance with relevant global standards: EN 61000-6-1 (electromagnetic compatibility immunity); EN 61000-6-3 (electromagnetic compatibility – emissions).

Wind turbine blades must be covered during a category 3 hurricane (50–58 m/s) or higher.

Additional purchase option: TESUP wind charge controller. This wind charge controller significantly increases the lifespan and sustainability of all system components. This product safely and efficiently charges and controls your battery with the wind generator combination.

⚠️ Up to 120 V during storms.

The installation of a domestic wind turbine It will be a good idea as long as we know for sure that we are going to have sufficient and constant gusts of wind.

More information: www.tesup.es