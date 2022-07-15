Atlético and Bayern in the race for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Wanting to leave Manchester United according to the English press, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is announced everywhere this summer. According to ESPN, Bayern Munich and Atlético would be attentive to the situation of the Portuguese.

Almost every day, a new track for Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old). If the Portuguese striker is linked with Manchester United until 2023 (plus an optional year), he would like to leave the club this summer, according to many English media. The player returned to the Red Devils in 2021 after the end of his adventure with Juventus but did not at all appreciate the course of the last season, which ended in 6th place and without qualification for the next Champions League. A competition that the fivefold Golden Ball wants to compete in.

PSG and Chelsea told him no

So his agent Jorge Mendes is busy finding him a new challenge. According to information from the Parisian, Ronaldo was notably offered to PSG. But the French club, wishing to return to a more sober and less “bling-bling” recruitment, ruled out this possibility. The door has also closed on the side of Chelsea. The new owner, Todd Boehly, showed interest in the prospect of welcoming CR7 after a discussion with his agent. But Thomas Tuchel, coach, would have vetoed and the decision was made not to pursue this track.

According to some sources, a Saudi club would have offered a golden bridge to the player with an insane salary of 275 million euros over two years. A check refused by the former Sporting player. Despite these setbacks, some clubs are said to remain alert to the situation of one of the best players in the world. According to ESPN, Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid are “still in the race” to try to bring in Ronaldo.

The latter did not rule out continuing at Manchester United if he did not find a new destination that would suit him. Erik ten Hag, new manager, has publicly assured that he was counting on his striker next season, dismissing the idea of ​​a departure. “He did not tell me (that he wanted to leave, editor’s note), the Dutch technician recently confided. I have read it but as I tell you, Ronaldo is not for sale. He is part of our plans and we want to succeed together.” In the meantime, Ronaldo has not made the trip with the rest of the group for the pre-season tour of Asia. Officially for “personal problems”.