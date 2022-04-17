Atlético beat Espanyol with an agonizing penalty at minute 100

Madrid Spain.

In the last play, with 1-1 on the scoreboard, with time already up during the very long VAR review that led the referee Figueroa Vázquez to go to the monitor at the foot of the field of a previous hand by Raúl de Tomás inside the area and In numerical inferiority due to the controversial previous expulsion of Geoffrey Kondogbia, Atlético de Madrid won the three points between the agony, the epic and a penalty, back in the 100th minute, against the competitive Espanyol. The referee had already picked up the ball for the end of the duel, while waiting for the confirmation of the video, he listened to his VAR assistants, surrounded by the footballers of both teams, until they urged him to go to television to see the action: he pointed out penalty from Raúl de Tomás, among the apotheosis of the Wanda Metropolitano. Yannick Carrasco took responsibility, cheated Diego López in his shot and Atlético won. In the 100th minute. As he already beat Espanyol in Cornellá in the first round.

Simeone’s team maintains the initiative for the Champions League. The afternoon of pressure that any winner at Real Sociedad-Betis on Friday would have ventured was not so bad, because neither of them won, but it did require another afternoon of suffering and heroism from Atlético, who won when they least expected it, when his attack was desperate, with one man less, when the end of the game led him towards an insufficient draw for him, when the fight for fourth place is so tight. Atlético struck first. After an insufferable first half, the start of the second half woke him up, in a play that could have been 0-1 as well as 1-0 later. The sequence begins at 50 minutes and 57 seconds of play, when Darder connected a shot with his right foot from inside the area that Oblak interposed and from which the immediate counterattack arose that, 26 seconds later, at 51:23, ended with the 1-0 of the rojiblanco team, which had not hit Diego López between the three sticks until then.

But that is what the current Atlético has. His individualities, the amount of them that he accumulated last summer, which had not given him as much results as he expected in the preceding months, have plenty of resources to define a meeting whenever. The goal was from Carrasco, with the cut inside with the left and the shot with the right, but the pass that proposed it to him was from Cunha. Both entered the field after the break. Both Joao Félix and Lemar had stayed in the booth at intermission. Both due to injury. Because of that misfortune (or something else) that Atlético has suffered throughout this season, which has suffered some loss for that reason in the last 35 games. When half-time was almost underway, between the unbearable 0-0 in the first half, Joao Félix injured the back of his left thigh when he went at full speed to a long, perhaps impossible, pass.

Moments later, in the following action, Lemar was also knocked out, looking worse due to the gestures of pain, frustration and despair with which he fell to the ground, was treated on the pitch and went to the locker room, to the consolation of all their peers. Neither Joao nor he jumped onto the pitch at the restart. Without them -also Vrsaljko was replaced by Griezmann-, Atlético took advantage with Carrasco’s aforementioned 1-0 at the beginning of the second half and was saved again by Oblak, when he took another miraculous hand off Raúl de Tomás’s shot, but , later, received the tie between the controversy of the interpretation of the infraction: a hand from Kondogbia that meant his double yellow, a foul on the edge of the area and the 1-1 of the blue and white team. The images call everything into question, because Kondogbia went to prevent Sergi Darder’s shot and dived to clear his opponent’s blow, which first hit Felipe’s leg and then his hand. The referee, Figueroa Vázquez, did not hesitate, pointing it out and showing the second yellow card to Kondogbia. The goal, from the launch of that free kick, was converted by Raúl de Tomás at 1-1 in the 74th minute, between Oblak’s mistake, who failed to catch a centered shot. The bounce off the post did the rest.

It would not be fair then to blame the Slovenian goalkeeper, who had saved three goals before Espanyol. One in the first half (a header by Cabrera in the 7th minute that hit over the crossbar) and two in the second (the ones cited against Sergi Darder, still 0-0, and Raúl de Tomás, 1-0), but his mistake was undoubted, with his hands too soft. In numerical inferiority, with a tie on the scoreboard, another feat awaited Atlético. And to Espanyol an opportunity. The winner was not suspected when an action by Carrasco changed everything, for whom Diego López frustrated the 2-1, but caused a corner kick that led to the final penalty by Raúl de Tomás, revised when the game was about to end, when the VAR came to the rescue of the rojiblanco team, which replaces three points of income over its pursuers heading to the Champions League.