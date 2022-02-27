Atlético de Madrid defines Héctor Herrera’s match as “masterclass”

Atlético de Madrid beat Celta 2-0, and after the victory, on their social networks they defined the performance of the Mexican Héctor Herrera as “masterclass”

Héctor Herrera, who received good marks in the middle of the week for his performance in the Champions League before him Man Utdrepeated again in the starting eleven of Diego Simeon and was one of the most outstanding players of the rojiblanco team.

So much so that the social networks of the mattress box defined the performance of the Mexican as “masterclass”.

‘HH’ gave 47 priced passes out of 56 attempted for an effectiveness of 84% (one was a key pass), made 5 successful dribbles, lost a ball and recovered 11 balls. He won 5 ground duels and committed a foul.

Héctor Herrera drives the ball – Atlético vs. Celtic Getty Images

On the other hand, Araujo could not contain the attacks of the Madrid squad, he was even booked for a foul on joao felix at minute 71.

Atlético de Madrid remains in the European competition zone with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigoin which Renan Lodi was the author of both annotations, at 36′ and 60′, thanks to two assists from Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The light blue team remains in the middle of the table with 32 units. However, he stays away from the relegation zone, as well as from the places that qualify for European tournaments.

Orbelin Pineda, who had his first minutes in European football last Monday, remained on the substitutes bench by decision of Edward Coudetcoach of Celta Vigowho questioned the performance of the Mexican in his debut in The league.

Next week there could be another duel between Mexicans in Spanish football, because on Sunday, March 6, the Hector Herrera’s Atletico Madridwill visit the RealBetis, team in which they militate Andrew Saved and Diego Lainez.

On that same day, the Celta Vigofrom Nestor Araujo and Orbelin Pinedawill receive Mallorca in a duel corresponding to Matchday 27 of Spanish football.