Atlético de Madrid fans don’t want Cristiano Ronaldo, and let it be known

It’s no longer a secret, the fivefold Ballon d’Or Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave his club Manchester United. After a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils won’t play in the Champions League, which doesn’t sit well with the Portuguese legend. He has therefore made this known to his leaders, and is actively seeking a way out.

In recent days, the name of Atlético de Madrid has returned to the clubs that could welcome him. However, CR7 played nine seasons with the neighbors Meringuesand supporters of theAtleti informed the management of the Madrid club that the player was not welcome.

The International Union of Penas of Atlético de Madrid, the association of supporters Colchonerosissued a press release to this effect, explaining that “the player mentioned is at the antipodes of the values ​​defended by our Atleti, which are strength, generosity, simplicity and humility“.

Not sure that this is enough to deter the Madrid leaders if the possibility of enlisting Ronaldo was concrete. But we can understand the resentment of Atlético fans, who have suffered so much from the fault of Cristiano Ronaldo in the last decade, and lost (among other things) two Champions League finals against him.