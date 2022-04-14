Atlético de Madrid maintains its investment in Atlético de San Luis

Midtime Editorial

Things are going well! Apparently the Atletico Madrid is happy with the current management of the Athletic Saint Louisso they would have decided keep your investment in the club MX League. “Debunking” rumors about a possible sale of the team.

San Luis is still rojiblanco

Everything seems to indicate that the Atletico Madrid it feels calm regarding your investment made in the mexican soccer. This thanks to the results obtained in the tournament Closure 2022currently occupying the ninth position of the table, entering Repechage and staying out of the penalty payment zone.

Sources revealed to ESPN that a delegation from the Atletico Madrid, was visiting the facility last week. The right hand of Miguel Angel Gil was present at the La Presa Sports City to evaluate the growth of the team under different edges.

said entourage returned to Madrid with what seems to be “a great taste in the mouth” With respect to work done in the club MX League. In this way, they downplay the rumors of a possible sale of the team, the same ones that had been present since previous tournaments.

It should be noted that the Athletic Saint Louis had to pay one penalty fee from 120 million pesos as penalty per percentage issue in the tournament Guardians 2021. Alberto Marreroteam president, received a purchase offer from Jeff Luhnow and Carlos Alazrakiwhich was rejected thanks to the economic effort of the Atletico Madrid.

