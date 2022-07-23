Atlético de Madrid wants to sacrifice Antoine Griezmann to afford Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, the beautiful story already seems to be coming to an end. Absent from the preparation camp for the Red Devils, the five-time Ballon d’Or is still undecided about his future. Several clubs regularly come up in rumors, including Bayern Munich or Chelsea, but for some time now the possibility of seeing the Portuguese star land at Atlético de Madrid has been gaining momentum. Lately, the Colchoneros have even found a hell of a plan to bring him in.

To attract CR7 to its workforce, Atlético will have to make sacrifices. And as informs The Times, the solution would be to sell Antoine Griezmann this summer. Returning to his former club last summer on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy, in the last minutes of the 2021 summer transfer window, the French international did not really convince with only eight goals scored in 36 encounters. A departure would then allow the people of Madrid to free up the payroll.

Atlético tried to transfer Griezmann to PSG

In this sense, the British daily informs that the 2018 world champion would have been offered to several European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain. The only downside is that PSG, who also tried to do the same by trying to sell Neymar to Manchester City, are not interested in bringing in Griezmann. But the plan remains to separate from the salary of the native of Mâcon in order to be able to carry out the big blow Cristiano Ronaldo, visibly far from Manchester currently.

Indeed, despite attempts by Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s new technician, Cristiano Ronaldo seems close to leaving with the aim of playing in the Champions League during the coming season. Always according to Times, the former number 7 of Real Madrid would be ready to return to the Spanish capital, even if it is a question of dressing the tunic of a competing club. The 37-year-old was reportedly impressed with Diego Simeone’s strong will to work with him. On the other hand, the case is complicated for Antoine Griezmann, a few months before the World Cup in Qatar …