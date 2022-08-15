Atletico: Diego Simeone kicks into touch for Cristiano Ronaldo

In a press conference on Monday, before the La Liga match against Getafe, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was asked about a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Argentinian preferred to kick into touch.

The first day of La Liga ends on Monday, with a duel between Atlético de Madrid and Getafe. A few hours before the kick-off of the match, Colchoneros coach Diego Simeone was at a press conference. The Argentine technician has not escaped questions about a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. El Cholo did not want to dwell on the subject, preferring to focus on tonight’s match.

” It is normal that there are controversies, twists and intentions to position oneself on one side or the other and that is part of what we have to work on. As for me, I think of Getafe, of the footballers who are here and the only thing that matters to me and worries me is that,” said Simeone soberly. As a reminder, several rumors from the Spanish press announced an interest from Atletico and particularly Diego Simeone, for Cristiano Ronaldo, who forces his departure from Manchester United.

Rumors repeatedly denied by the president of the Spanish club, Vincenzo Cerezo. “I don’t know who made up this story of Cristiano Ronaldo at Atlético de Madrid. It is certainly not true. (…) It is practically impossible for him to come to Atlético de Madrid,” he recently told Cadena Cope.

