Atlético Goianiense crushes Liga de Quito in the Copa Sudamericana | Soccer | sports

With one goal and three assists, midfielder Jorginho led Atlético Goianiense’s 4-0 win against Liga de Quito this Tuesday in the Brazilian city of Goiania, in the opening of Group F of the 2022 South American Cup.

The 31-year-old midfielder retaliated for having missed several clear scoring chances by bringing to fruition a beautiful individual play by attacker Wellington Rato, in the 62nd minute, which melted the Ecuadorian bolt at the Castelo do Dragão stadium.

He then beat José Quintero, in an individual duel down the left flank, before enabling Shaylon (77) for the 2-0.

Later, in the 87th minute, in a rehearsed play with a stopped ball, he gave free rein to a violent mid-range shot from Hayner. And a magical night culminated with a pass to Rickson (90+5) before the departure of Uruguayan goalkeeper Gonzalo Falcón.

The victory partially puts the Brazilians at the top of the zone, awaiting the match between Antofagasta (CHI) and Defense and Justice (ARG) on Wednesday in Chile. The winner of the home run qualifies for the round of 16.

From early on, Umberto Louzer’s ‘dragons’ sought to set fire to a team with more carats, which has the titles of the Libertadores-2008 and the Sudamericana-2009 in its record.

Captain Marlon Freitas and attacker Léo Pereira had several chances, especially in counterattacks or long shots that found the Ecuadorian defense out of place, but they failed in the definition or sinned as individualists.

Although both were incisive in the new champion of the Goiás state tournament, Jorginho (40) was the one who, from the beginning, was closest to breaking the net.

The midfielder warned in a shot from near the small area that rose to the angle after colliding with a defender. Falcón flew there to clear the danger.

The save by the Uruguayan, replacing the injured Adrián Gabbarini, was the response to a saving reaction by his counterpart, Luan Polli, minutes earlier, in the only clear of the visit.

In a corner taken by defender Luis Caicedo (36), Goianiense’s ‘1’ jumped into the bottom corner of the right post to silence some throats that were preparing to celebrate.

The Brazilians sniffed out the advantage by all means. And they were close by replicating the weapons of the opening 45 minutes, with a ball that Shaylon hit the post and a shot from Jorginho slightly wide.

The Argentinean Pablo Marini’s League, with an irregular start in the Ecuadorian tournament (fourth, six points behind the leader Barcelona), left spaces behind when it fell back, its defenders suffered with the speed of the locals and its attack was practically non-existent.

Until the hand of their most talented man, the ‘dragons’ were rewarded for their offensive vocation.

Wellington Rato took advantage of an erratic setback from the Alba defence, dodged two rivals and gave Jorginho a ‘death pass’. The ’10’ only pushed the ball to finally break Falcón’s aura.

Then, faithful to the number that he carries on his back, he assisted Shaylon, after beating Quintero in a duel, and the recently entered Hayner and Rickson to sentence the game.

Now, the concentration of the ‘brain’ of the Goian team will be visiting Defense and Justice on Tuesday. That day, with a thirst for revenge, the League will host Antofagasta. (D)