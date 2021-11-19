Atletico Madrid, four important absences against Milan!

The Spanish newspaper As takes stock of Atletico Madrid’s unavailable players in view of the Champions League match against the Rossoneri.

Wednesday evening Milan are expected in Madrid for the match against Atletico del Cholo Simeone, valid for the fifth day of the Champions League group.

The Rossoneri will certainly need a miracle to rekindle the hopes of qualification but a small advantage comes from the absences that the Spaniards will have. In the past few hours there has been talk of the injury occurred to the Portuguese talent Joao Felix, as well as the disqualification imposed by Fifa on Antoine Griezmann for the killer intervention on Firmino. But Atletico will have a couple of defections also in defense.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper As, the absences of the Colchoneros for the match against Pioli’s team will be four. In addition to the two forwards, in fact, the full-back will be missing on Wednesday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano Kieran Trippier and the central Felipe. The former Tottenham side will not recover for the match against the Rossoneri. In the Liga match against Valencia he had remedied a bad shoulder sprain and his return is still far away: we are talking about almost a month’s stop. It is likely that the Croatian Vrsaljko will replace him.

With regard to Felipe, the defender was also banned for two games, like Griezmann. The Brazilian got a red card in Anfield’s match against Liverpool, due to an intervention on Sadio Mané. For him too, the group stage can be said to be over and his return will only take place in the second round, in case of qualification for the Spanish team. Atletico are considering whether to appeal again in this case. Simeone is expected to field former Fiorentina Stefan Savic in his place, who has just returned to enlist after serving a four-match suspension, following an elbow to Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger