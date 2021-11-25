Atletico Madrid-Milan 0-1, the report cards: Griezmann-Suarez defused, what a fairy tale Messias

Atletico Madrid-Milan 0-1

(87 ‘Messias)

Milan – Curated by Ivan Cardia

Tatarusanu 7 – Last as owner? Probably, in case he plays it well. The return of Maignan is upon us, the horror evening of Florence behind us. Ready go, miracle on De Paul: almost a pity that the game was stopped. Attentive without further masterpieces on subsequent occasions.

Kalulu 6 – There are defects, good will compensates for many. A few burrs, several promising bucks. (From 65 ‘Florenzi 6 – He has more experience than his partner and feels).

Kjaer 7 – He chooses the way of anticipation to approach Suarez. Bad customer, but you know. He keeps it, he would also have the 1-0 ball on his head: it would be cathartic, it doesn’t work.

Romagnoli 7 – He cancels Griezmann and, even if he is not yet the champion admired around here years ago, it is no small achievement.

Theo Hernandez 6 – Those who pass from Atletico to Real don’t have an easy life in these parts. Caught from the first minute, by Koke and the rojiblanca curve. The roars galvanize him, but he is also very wrong.

Kessie 7 – In a team of Simeone we would be fine. He faces it with everything he has, the icing on the cake is clearly Messias’ 1-0 cross.

Tonali 6.5 – Soul and heart of the Devil, he keeps the ranks and dictates the rhythm. Waning as the minutes go by, not the best change. (From 65 ‘Bakayoko 5.5- Enter and take a yellow. It needed nastiness, maybe it takes too much and too soon. Misses a penalty in motion).

Saelemaekers 6 – As usual, the application is certainly not lacking. The quality in the games and in the choices sometimes yes.

Krunic 5.5 – Leao has to catch his breath, alternatives do not abound. Inaccuracies in quantity, in general it does not thrill. (From 65 ‘Messias – 8 The first time is never forgotten, it is appropriate to say. On his debut in the Champions League, he sent Bakayoko and Ibrahimovic into goals, but did not collect, although the Swede was still offside. So he thinks about it, scores and gives himself a dream debut. Milan changes: a breath of fresh air).

Diaz 6 – It lights up at times, not enough to really make a difference. Could, would like, fail. A lot of quality in a few centimeters: pay duty with Simeone’s mastiffs. (From 78 ‘Bennacer 6 – He returns as a playmaker, as from a very young age, without peaks).

Giroud 5.5 – Preferred to Ibra, he who won the Champions League a few months ago. Botte takes and gives, even too many considering that he comes out bruised from the field. More is needed in the last few meters. (From 65 ‘Ibrahimovic 6.5 – A step forward, even quite clear, compared to the French).

Pegs 7 – He doesn’t dare, but in the end he wins. The turning point is in the four changes: he has often talked about them, this time he uses them. There are some imperfections, if Messias hadn’t taken the chestnuts out of the fire we would have said that more courage was needed. As mentioned, however, the result counts. And the first victory in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid – Curated by Andrea Piras

Oblak 6 – He is not solicited during the match but he is still careful about the balls that arrive on his side. Up to four from the end when on Ibra, who was offside, he makes a super save. Not guilty of Milan’s goal.

Savic 6.5 – Takes a hard hit after a tackle with Theo Hernandez but, supported by his coach, grits his teeth. His early intervention on Giroud after Diaz’s good cross was decisive, the pressure on Kessié in the action that led to the Rossoneri advantage was too light.

Gimenez 5.5 – It is stamped in Giroud by relying on the physique and timing in the advance without sparing the opponent from unorthodox interventions. With Renan Lodi he has Messias goal on his conscience.

Hermoso 6 – In the defensive phase it widens going to make the low winger of a four-man defense. It also releases a lot on the lane, helping in the construction phase. From 65 ‘Renan Lodi 5.5 – He has his work cut out for at the moment of maximum pressure from the Rossoneri. He does not tighten up on Messias on the occasion of the Milan goal.

Llorente 5.5 – Theo Hernandez forces him to stay very short by retreating his range on the defenders line and often puts him in trouble. He pushes less than usual.

Koke 5.5 – After less than a minute of play he makes Theo Hernandez feel his cleats. He greatly accentuates the shot that generates Giroud’s warning, always at the limits of regularity with the interventions decided in the middle of the field but also a few too many balls lost.

De Paul 6 – After just three minutes he starts a fireball that Tatarusanu rejects with a great flicker. It would have been canceled given the irregular position of Carrasco. In the second half he always tries to make himself dangerous with long-range shots. From 80 ‘Vrsaljko sv

Lemar 5.5 – Spreads often to assert ball-to-foot speed. Look for the exchange with Carrasco, also shows some good forays from the parts of the penalty area. It falls in the second half From 64 ‘Correa 5.5 – He enters the field to support the attacking phase but ends up being closed by the Milan defense.

Carrasco 6 – He is not searched for much by his teammates, he duels with Kalulu on his side, unable to make his mark in the last meter. More proactive in the second half.

Griezmann 5 – In the first half he has an opportunity that misses by smoothing the ball on an inviting pass from Llorente. For the rest we see very little. From 82 ‘Kondogbia sv

Suarez 5 – A complicated game for the Gunslinger who keeps his revolvers in their holsters tonight. Little served by his companions, one sees very little in the parts of Tatarusanu. From 79 ‘Cunha sv

Diego Simeone 5.5 – A burning defeat for Cholo who, after a well-played first half, saw their team beaten by the Rossoneri. We will play, like the Rossoneri, the qualification to the last day.