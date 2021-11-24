Atletico Madrid-Milan, Simeone: “We suffered at San Siro. We respect them “

Diego Pablo Simeone, on the eve of Atletico Madrid-Milan, presented the Champions League match at a press conference

Diego Pablo Simeone, on the eve of Atletico Madrid-Milan, presented the Champions League match at a press conference. These are the statements reported by ‘TuttoMercatoWeb’.

It starts from the module and the way to play. “We will try to play according to what the game asks for. It depends on who you play but also on the progress of the game.”

You suffered in Milan, how important are Lemar and De Paul? “We have a very important group, De Paul is fine, Lemar comes from an injury but he played well the other day. In Milan we suffered at the beginning, with a lot of pressure. Tomorrow, if they play the same way, we will have to be good at exploit the spaces “.

You have played in such important games in the past. How much does it change this year? “We have played many matches of this type, tomorrow is a very important match as it always is in the Champions League. From the moment of the draw we knew it would go a certain way. We respect our rival and we want to reach the goal.”

How much will the defensive absences weigh? “They weigh not only from that point of view, but also for the construction of the team’s game. Tomorrow we will try to give our best not to make them weigh”.

You will soon celebrate ten years as Atletico coach, it would be important to pass the group. “All the matches will be important, tomorrow we will face it with the usual commitment”.

Joao Felix stopped when it seemed at its best. “He had better moments, for example at the beginning. Now he was recovering very well, then he got a blow and he has to recover.”

Savic is back tomorrow. “He is an important player for us, he has been playing here for years, he gives strength and confidence. He gives what the team needs.”

In the past you have seen the passage of the group at risk, how much more difficult is it to play the Champions League today? “It is difficult to make comparisons, before it was before and now it is now. We want to go to the round of 16, even in the past we have faced situations that seemed difficult.”

November 23, 2021 (change November 23, 2021 | 21:15)

