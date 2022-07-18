Atletico Madrid: the door is already closing for Cristiano Ronaldo

The idea of ​​seeing Cristiano Ronaldo in the Colchoneros jersey will probably have made more than one shudder. Let them be reassured, Atletico Madrid could have all the trouble in the world to bring in the Portuguese superstar.





After wearing the Real Madrid tunic for so many years, will Cristiano Ronaldo be a player for Atletico Madrid, the arch-rival? The idea may seem crazy, these two clubs have indeed always had a cordial hatred for each other. During his Madrid years, CR7 did not fail to martyrize the Colchoneros defenders during many Madrid derbies.

Yet in the last few hours, a crazy rumor has continued to swell and social networks have obviously ignited very quickly. According to the Spanish press and in particular the daily AS, the striker has indeed contacted Diego Simeone in the last few days to offer his services. Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave Manchester United no longer seems to be a secret to anyone.

“Ronaldo is not for sale”

🚨 To date, the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Atlético de Madrid is impossible for 3 reasons: ➤ The salary limit imposed by La Liga. ➤ The transfer fee requested by Manchester United. ➤ The workforce which already has 5 forwards. • 🇮🇹🐐 @MatteMoretto • pic.twitter.com/yA6oO9GEuN — Atleti Francia 🇫🇷 (@AtletiFrancia) July 18, 2022

The idea of ​​not playing in the Champions League, his favorite competition, would indeed scare the former White House striker. It remains to be seen which club will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo? The track of Bayern Munich was discussed at length before being finally denied. Because despite his legendary career and his five Ballon d’Or, his age (37) does not play in his favor.

The Atletico Madrid hypothesis could follow the same path as that of Bayern Munich, namely a lack of agreement between the various players in the file. According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the salary limits imposed by La Liga would put a brake on the Portuguese’s arrival. Another problem, the workforce of Colchoneros already well supplied. For its part, Manchester United is trying to look good through the voice of its coach. “Ronaldo is not for sale” made a point of reminding Erik ten Hag made a point of recalling during an interview broadcast by the BBC.