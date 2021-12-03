Atletico Mineiro champion after 50 years, thanks to Hulk, Diego Costa and… some old “Italian” acquaintances!

Big party in Belo Horizonte. 50 years after the last title of champion of Brazil, Atletico Mineiro took home the 2021 edition of the Brasilerao two days early. All thanks … to two great old men and some “Italians”.

Big party in Belo Horizonte. 50 years after the last title of champion of Brazil (that of 1971, which until a few hours ago was also the only one in the history of the club), Atletico Mineiro took home the 2021 edition two days early. del Brasilerao, thanks to the 3-2 victory against Bahia. The three points won make Cuca’s team unreachable by the most immediate pursuer, Flamengo, who after the defeat in the Libertadores final must also abdicate at home after winning the last two championships. The joy, therefore, is that of Galo, which adds the second championship to the Libertadores and Recopa won in 2013 and 2014 and to two CONMEBOL cups. All thanks … to two great old men and some “Italians”.

HULK AND DIEGO COSTA – The cover, it could not be otherwise, if the Hulk and Diego Costa take it. The two strikers were in fact fundamental in Atletico Mineiro’s ride towards the title. In particular, the former Porto, who also scored in the match that earned him the title and who is also about to win the scepter of the tournament’s top scorer, having so far scored 18 goals. A great satisfaction, after that following his millionaire move to China many had given him up prematurely. And instead the Incredible Hulk, with his 35 years, continues to score. Diego Costa is also celebrating, who arrived in the middle of the season after leaving Atletico Madrid and having spent a period as a free agent, but has nevertheless made his contribution with 4 goals.

ITALIANS” – In the Juventus joy, however, other well-known faces also appear, especially in Italy. In fact, in the squad of Atletico Mineiro there are also three players with a past in Serie A. The most used of the lot is Guillherme Arana, who arrived from Sevilla, who had shot him two at Atalanta last season. In Bergamo the full-back did not adapt, but at home he made a difference. His reserve? The former Roma player Dodo, who in Italy also played with the shirts of Inter and Sampdoria and who found his dimension by leaving Europe. Forward also Edu Vargas, who the Napoli fans will remember well also for his ability to do very well with the Chilean national team, only to disappoint with the club shirt. In short, in the title of Atletico there is also a bit of Italy …

December 3, 2021 (change December 3, 2021 | 13:11)

