Atlético Nacional assumed leadership and approaches the classification

Atlético Nacional adjusted four games without losing in the Betplay 1-2022 League and partially assumed the leadership, with 27 points, after defeating Independiente Santa Fe 2-1 on Monday.

The Antioquia team had several novelties in its starting eleven on date 13, including the presence of Giovanni Moreno from the beginning in the attacking front. Yerson Candelo was also there from the opening whistle, who reappeared after several dates of absence, due to injury.

The modifications were good for the locals, who very quickly went up on the scoreboard. As soon as the stopwatch reached minute 5 when Dorlan Pabón took out a powerful long-distance shot, which Leandro Castellanos was unable to clear despite his efforts.

After “Memín’s” goal came another great score from José Ortiz Cortés, who with a powerful shot from outside the area, which went straight into the corner, made it 1-1 (8′).

The pace of the game remained fast and the visitors generated risk with Jersson González and Wilson Morelo, but the playmaker Kevin Mier appeared in a timely manner to save his cast.

The efficiency that the capital team lacked was the representative of Antioquia. At minute 18 Pabón sent a long and precise pass from the central circle in search of Andrés Andrade, who after receiving the ball entered the area, left the goalkeeper on the way and defined at will, to make the score 2-1.

In the complementary stage, Atlético Nacional gave the round to the rival and dedicated themselves to waiting for the latter to wear down.

The fact of waiting, almost ends up costing him the three points, however, the inaccuracy of León to define and the accurate interventions of Mier, allowed him to celebrate his eighth victory in this championship and incidentally extend the unbeaten record he has had since he arrived the Arriero.

The King of Cups, who in this match was led by Carlos Restrepo, in the absence of Hernán Darío Herrera due to suspension, will face Patriotas on the 14th, in a match scheduled for next Saturday (6:10 pm)