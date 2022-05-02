Atlético Nacional: Dorlan Pabón provocative gesture to Medellín fans

Independent Medellin and Athletic National they staged a languid 0-0 draw within the framework of date 18 of the Betplay League.

Those led by Hernán Darío Herrera finished the game with nine men, after the expulsions of attackers Giovanni Moreno and Dorlan Pabón in the second half of the game that took place at the Polideportivo Sur de Envigado.

See also: [Video] It was not Gio Moreno’s afternoon: he hit from behind and red in the classic

A hard fought match and without many goal approaches he had Saturday afternoon on Antioquia soil. The two teams were already classified, so in some cases they did not want to risk thinking about the auction of the regular phase.

However, many defiant gestures were seen throughout the meeting. The most striking was the one that starred Dorlan Pabonwho saw the Red cardfor a double yellow, after a foul on Víctor Moreno at minute 65.

You may be interested in: [Video] It was enlarged in the celebration, but the VAR annulled Gio Moreno’s goal

‘Memin’, who protested several decisions of the referee during the game, left the field but not before making a gesture towards the stands of Independiente Medellín by bringing the shirt to his mouth and showing the Atlético Nacional shield.

The player had to be escorted by the police at the entrance to the dressing room in the face of insults and objects thrown from the stands. Something similar happened with John Moreno when he was expelled.

When does Atlético Nacional play again in the Betplay League?

National Athletic will receive in the date 19 of the Betplay League to the Sports Pereira in the stadium Athanasius Girardot the next May 6th. The meeting will start at 8:00 pm, time of Colombia.