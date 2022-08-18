Atlético players don’t want Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is not welcome at Atlético Madrid, where the attacking elements consider his recruitment useless.

Atlético Madrid is one of the clubs with which the name of Cristiano Ronaldo is currently associated. Five-time Ballon d’Or agent Jorge Mendes would even try at all costs to place the Portuguese in Matelassiers so that he finds a city and in the league that have served him so well before.

Ronaldo unwanted at Atlético

Ronaldo wants Atlético, but the converse is not true. After the statements of President Enrique Cerezo, who had indicated that his club had everything it needed, it was the turn of the players to oppose this XXL recruitment.

During an intervention on the SER padlock, Argentinian striker Angel Correa said the hypothetical arrival of the Mancunian does not excite the Colchoneros group more than that. It’s quite the opposite. “In the locker room, nobody talks about it. It’s not my decision, it’s the club’s. I’m very happy with the teammates I have, and I’m very comfortable. In front, we have great players. We hope they all have a great season so that we can be as high as possible. At the moment, we are five in front and I think it’s already complicated because there are only two of us to play, ”said the Albiceleste international. Ronaldo is warned.

