Atletico, Villarreal and PSG the most likely
TURIN – Statistically, not all of them will start at par potential opponents of Juve in the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League. On Monday 13th in Nyon (starting at 12 noon) the bianconeri will be seeded and will have the opportunity to draw one of the runners-up in the group, with the clear exception of Inter (as there are no clashes between clubs from the same country at this round. of the competition) and Chelsea (who came out of the same group as Allegri’s team).
Possible opponents as a percentage
And even for the remaining six, putting all the potential combinations together, there are some options more likely than others: as a percentage, in fact, there is an 18.71% chance that one of the two Spaniards, Atletico Madrid or Villarreal, will be drawn against the Old Lady. Immediately after there is the PSG with a 17.86% of chances, followed by Salzburg with 15.08%. The two least probable at a statistical level are the Portuguese, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, both with a percentage of 14.82% of being drawn against Juve.