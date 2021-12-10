Atletico, Villarreal and PSG the most likely

TURIN – Statistically, not all of them will start at par potential opponents of Juve in the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League. On Monday 13th in Nyon (starting at 12 noon) the bianconeri will be seeded and will have the opportunity to draw one of the runners-up in the group, with the clear exception of Inter (as there are no clashes between clubs from the same country at this round. of the competition) and Chelsea (who came out of the same group as Allegri’s team).