Atlético will not make a corridor to Real Madrid in the derby

Sources inside the club indicated that, what was born as a recognition, has become a public toll on the champion with the aroma of humiliation

The Atletico Madrid won’t do corridor to the real Madridrecent champion of LaLiga Santander, in next Sunday’s derby at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, understands that “some want to turn what was born as a gesture of recognition for the champion into a public toll that their rivals must pay, also impregnated with the aroma of humiliation”, and warns that the rojiblanco club will not collaborate “in this attempt at derision”, as they explained this Monday to EFE entity sources.

“Some want to convert what was born as a gesture of recognition to the champion into a public toll that his rivals must pay, also impregnated with the aroma of humiliation. Under no circumstances will the Atletico Madrid It is going to collaborate in this attempt at ridicule in which the true values ​​of sport are completely forgotten and tension and confrontation between fans are encouraged,” sources from the club valued.

“We have been involved in several similar situations in recent years after winning different titles, including two Leagues, and on some occasions there was some kind of tribute from the rival team to our champion team and on others not, but no expectation was ever generated nor a controversy as exaggerated and artificial as the one we are experiencing in recent weeks,” they pointed out.

They also recalled that the Athletic He was the League champion in 2020-21 and they wonder: “Does anyone remember any controversy about whether he should receive a corridor from his first rival after winning the title?”

“No, because there was no debate. In the first game of this season, Celta de Vigo decided not to make a corridor and it was a correct decision, because they are gestures that must be made to be applauded by the public and therefore it makes perfect sense that they are done in front of the champion’s fans. The objective cannot be to create tension and make the atmosphere rarer. We received the corridor in the first game we played as locals, by Elche. Naturally, gratefully and, obviously, without any demands” , reviewed the Athletic.

“It is just as important to know how to lose as it is to know how to win. At Atleti we do not intend to impose anything on others. It is clear that we have another way of understanding life,” the rojiblanco club concluded.