Atlus has a big game coming out in 2022: is it Persona 6? – Multiplayer.it

Atlus appears to have a big game expected to arrive in 2022, something destined to represent “a pillar” for the company in the near future, according to the team and which cannot fail to suggest Person 6, even if of course these are only guesses.

Interviewed by Famitsu within the classic year-end overview with the Japanese developers, the Atlus product manager, Shinjiro Takada, reported that the team plans for 2022 a new high-caliber game that is destined to “become a pillar for Atlus”, thus clearly something very important for the near future of the label that has always been linked to Shin Megami Tensei. , Persona and other known series.

Considering that Shin Megami Tensei V has just come out on Nintendo Switch, it is very likely that this project does not concern the series in question because the times would not return. It therefore comes to think of Persona, even if a Persona 6, without having even been announced yet, is unlikely to arrive as early as 2022, although several years have actually passed since the release of Persona 5.

It could also be Project Re Fantasy, a title that emerged as far back as 2016 and then disappeared completely in the mists of videogame development but which could re-emerge soon, in addition to the alleged remaster of Persona 3 that some rumors have spoken recently.