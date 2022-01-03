Tech

Atlus will present a new game in 2022, which has not yet been announced – Nerd4.life

Atlus has an absolute novelty in store for the 2022, the presentation of a game that was never announced previously, at least as reported by the developers to Famitsu these days, which therefore excludes already known titles.

The team has been at the center of various rumors recently, including that of a big game coming out in 2022, which made us think of Persona 6 or even the mysterious Project Re Fantasy, which apparently is currently in a advanced stage of development, although nothing more has been known about it.

Persona 5 Royal in a screenshot

However, according to the words reported by Famitsu, the novelty expected for 2022 is the announcement of something completely new: “We are also preparing a new game to surprise which has not yet been announced. In addition, there is the 25th anniversary of Persona, which began as early as 2021 and will enter a new phase “.

The possibility remains valid that it may be Person 6, since it has not yet been announced, although obviously it would not be a “surprise” game, while Project Re Fantasy has been announced for some time and therefore should not be affected by this novelty scheduled for 2022. We’ll see.

